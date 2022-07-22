A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued appointing Vajira Abeywardena to the United National Party’s National List parliamentary seat left vacant after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected to the office of President.

The gazette notification was published by the Election Commission pursuant to the powers conferred by Section 64(5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 01 of 1981 and the provisions of the Constitution.

Earlier this week, Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake informed Chairman of the Election Commission Nimal G. Punchihewa in writing that a vacancy has emerged after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the President of Sri Lanka.

President Wickremesinghe took oaths before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the parliamentary complex on Wednesday (July 21).

On the same day, President Wickremesinghe has informed the Secretary-General in writing that the resignation was effective from Wednesday as he has assumed duties as the Head of State.