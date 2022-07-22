US envoy calls on President Ranil, raises concerns over violence against protesters

July 22, 2022   11:50 pm

Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka Julie Chung says she called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe to express her grave concern over the “unnecessary and deeply troubling” escalation of violence against protesters overnight.
 
Taking to her official Twitter handle, the US envoy noted that the President and the Cabinet of Ministers have an opportunity as well as an obligation to respond to the calls of Sri Lankans for a better future.

“This is not the time to crack down on citizens,” she pointed out.

It is time to look ahead at the immediate and tangible steps the government can take to regain the trust of the people, restore stability, and rebuild the economy, the US envoy said further..

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Kamal Gunaratne re-appointed Defence Secretary (English)

Kamal Gunaratne re-appointed Defence Secretary (English)

Kamal Gunaratne re-appointed Defence Secretary (English)

Clashes reported in parts of the country over fuel (English)

Clashes reported in parts of the country over fuel (English)

Foreign envoys in SL raise concern over military raid at Galle Face (English)

Foreign envoys in SL raise concern over military raid at Galle Face (English)

New Prime Minister's journey in active politics (English)

New Prime Minister's journey in active politics (English)

New Cabinet of Ministers sworn in (English)

New Cabinet of Ministers sworn in (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

New Cabinet ministers take oaths before President

New Cabinet ministers take oaths before President

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.07.22

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.07.22