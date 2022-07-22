US envoy calls on President Ranil, raises concerns over violence against protesters

Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka Julie Chung says she called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe to express her grave concern over the “unnecessary and deeply troubling” escalation of violence against protesters overnight.



Taking to her official Twitter handle, the US envoy noted that the President and the Cabinet of Ministers have an opportunity as well as an obligation to respond to the calls of Sri Lankans for a better future.

“This is not the time to crack down on citizens,” she pointed out.

It is time to look ahead at the immediate and tangible steps the government can take to regain the trust of the people, restore stability, and rebuild the economy, the US envoy said further..