Fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm in some areas today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in North-central Province and Trincomalee and Mullaitivu district.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankesanturai via Trincomalee. A few showers are likely in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 25-40 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Meanwhile, the swell waves are likely to increase up to about 2.5m - 3.0m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The naval and fishing communities who are engaged in fishing and naval activities in the aforementioned sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.