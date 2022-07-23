Fuel pass system tested at 25 filling stations island-wide today

The pilot project to test the National Fuel Pass (NFP) system is tested at 25 filling stations in all districts today (July 23), the Ministry of Power & Energy says.

Over the last two days, the pilot project was tested only at selected filling stations located in Colombo District.

The Power & Energy Ministry, with the technical support of the Institute of Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), introduced the NFP system to allow the general public to purchase a guaranteed quota of fuel per week for their personal vehicles.

Following registration and verification of the chassis number, the vehicle registration number, the number plate and other details by the Motor Traffic Department (DMT), a QR code is allocated to each vehicle.

The list of filling stations where fuel is dispensed today in accordance with the QR code issued under the fuel pass system is as follows:



However, at other filling stations in the country, fuel will be dispensed to vehicles based on the last digit of the number plate.

Accordingly, the vehicles with number plates ending with 0, 1 and 2 are allowed to receive fuel today.

However, the limitations introduced in dispensing fuel volumes are still in place. Filling stations will only pump fuel worth Rs. 1,500 for motorcycles at a single time. For three-wheelers, the limit is set at Rs. 2,000. Other vehicles will be pumped fuel for a maximum of Rs. 7,000.