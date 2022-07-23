Fuel pass system tested at 25 filling stations island-wide today

Fuel pass system tested at 25 filling stations island-wide today

July 23, 2022   10:08 am

The pilot project to test the National Fuel Pass (NFP) system is tested at 25 filling stations in all districts today (July 23), the Ministry of Power & Energy says.

Over the last two days, the pilot project was tested only at selected filling stations located in Colombo District.

The Power & Energy Ministry, with the technical support of the Institute of Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), introduced the NFP system to allow the general public to purchase a guaranteed quota of fuel per week for their personal vehicles.

Following registration and verification of the chassis number, the vehicle registration number, the number plate and other details by the Motor Traffic Department (DMT), a QR code is allocated to each vehicle.

The list of filling stations where fuel is dispensed today in accordance with the QR code issued under the fuel pass system is as follows:


However, at other filling stations in the country, fuel will be dispensed to vehicles based on the last digit of the number plate.

Accordingly, the vehicles with number plates ending with 0, 1 and 2 are allowed to receive fuel today.

However, the limitations introduced in dispensing fuel volumes are still in place. Filling stations will only pump fuel worth Rs. 1,500 for motorcycles at a single time. For three-wheelers, the limit is set at Rs. 2,000. Other vehicles will be pumped fuel for a maximum of Rs. 7,000.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Kamal Gunaratne re-appointed Defence Secretary (English)

Kamal Gunaratne re-appointed Defence Secretary (English)

Kamal Gunaratne re-appointed Defence Secretary (English)

Clashes reported in parts of the country over fuel (English)

Clashes reported in parts of the country over fuel (English)

Foreign envoys in SL raise concern over military raid at Galle Face (English)

Foreign envoys in SL raise concern over military raid at Galle Face (English)

New Prime Minister's journey in active politics (English)

New Prime Minister's journey in active politics (English)

New Cabinet of Ministers sworn in (English)

New Cabinet of Ministers sworn in (English)

New Cabinet ministers take oaths before President

New Cabinet ministers take oaths before President

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.07.22

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.07.22

China extends support for new Sri Lanka President

China extends support for new Sri Lanka President