President appoints committee to probe bribery allegations against Nimal Siripala

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a three-member committee to conduct an investigation into the bribery allegations levelled by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa against former Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

The committee is chaired by Retired High Court Judge, Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena, PC. Retired Senior Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police S.M. Wickremasinghe and Retired Special Grade Officer of Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS) S.M.G.K. Perera will serve as its members.

President Wickremesinghe appointed this committee taking into account the request made by the former minister seeking an impartial probe into the matter raised by the Opposition Leader at a parliamentary session, based on the news item published in the social, print and electronic media that a cabinet minister had demanded a bribe from Japan’s Taisei Company.



The committee has been instructed to submit its report on the investigation to President Wickremesinghe before July 31.