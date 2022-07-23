Increased train fares effective from today - Railway Dept.

July 23, 2022   11:59 am

The revised train ticket fares come into effect from today (July 23), Sri Lanka Railways has announced.

The railway department had previously announced that the increased train ticket fares would be applied from midnight yesterday.

As per the gazette notification issued in this regard, the minimum train ticket fare is increased from Rs. 10.00 to Rs. 20.00.

Concurrent with the revision of railway fares for passenger transport, the fares for freight transport were also increased.

However, the Station Masters’ Union said its members would continue to issue train tickets at existing rates.

Speaking to Ada Derana on the matter, a spokesperson of the railway department said refraining from implementing the revised train fares, which is announced in a special gazette notification, is unlawful.

The spokesperson said the department is authorized to take legal action for not implementing the railway fare revision.

