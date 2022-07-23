SJB requests PM to convene parliament on Monday

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya has requested Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena to convene the parliament on Monday (July 25) to take up a debate on the attack on peaceful protesters and the current situation in the country.

In a letter directed to the Premier, Chief Opposition Whip MP Lakshman Kiriella said the attack on the GotaGoGama protest site at Galle Face Green by the troops in the early hours of Friday is a blow to democracy.

The incident has been vehemently condemned by the international community and it can damage the country’s image further, the SJB pointed out.

Meanwhile, the economic crisis faced by Sri Lanka at the moment will exacerbate owing to yesterday’s incident, the main opposition stressed.