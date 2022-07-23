SLTB depots to supply fuel to vehicles transporting school children

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given directives to make necessary arrangements at Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) depots to supply fuel to all buses and vans transporting school children.

The instructions were given to Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardena at a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office this morning.

Accordingly, SLTB depots will supply fuel to vehicles engaged in transporting school children, starting from 3.00 p.m. today (July 23).