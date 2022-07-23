Work in full compliance with GSP+ commitments: EU urges new SL govt

The Council of the European Union (EU) has urged Sri Lanka’s new interim government to uphold the freedom of opinion and expression and the individual rights of the citizens.

The remarks came after large military contingent, along with the police, launched a predawn raid on Friday (July 22) near the Presidential Secretariat and the protest site set up at Galle Face to clear the area of protesters. Several arrests were made and there were also reports of assaults on civilians, journalists and lawyers by the troops.

The Council, condemning the “unwarranted use of force” and “unnecessary violence” against peaceful demonstrators, underlined the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association.

A statement issued by the Council noted that a structural plan of reforms needs to be swiftly established and implemented in order to bring Sri Lanka’s economy back onto a sustainable path.

To this end, safeguarding human rights and the rule of law while fostering good and inclusive governance and promoting reconciliation efforts is indispensable, the Council remarked.

Recalling the more than EUR 1 billion in assistance provided by the EU and its member states to the Sri Lankan people and re-introduction in 2017 of preferential access to the European Single Market under the GSP+ scheme, the Council said it expects the new government to work in full compliance with its GSP+ commitments.



Read the full statement below:

Following Sri Lanka’s Parliament swift action to elect Ranil Wickremesinghe as new President of the country in the wake of President Rajapaksa’s resignation, the EU underlines the need of upholding freedom of opinion and expression and individual rights of Sri Lankan citizens in the process of a democratic, peaceful and orderly transition.

In the light of reports of unnecessary violence against protestors, the EU stresses the importance of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association and condemns the unwarranted use of force against peaceful demonstrators.

The urgency of the domestic situation requires the swift establishment and implementation of a structured plan of reforms in order to return the country’s economy back onto a sustainable path. In this context, it is essential to safeguard human rights and the rule of law while fostering good and inclusive governance and promoting reconciliation efforts.

The EU will continue to support all efforts in favour of Sri Lankan people, aimed at returning to more stability and economic recovery and advancing reconciliation agenda, in full respect of democratic values.

Over the years, the EU and its member states have provided more than EUR 1billion in assistance to the Sri Lankan people. The re-introduction in 2017 of preferential access to the European Single Market under the GSP+ scheme has been essential for Sri Lanka’s economic development. The EU expects the new Government to work in full compliance with its GSP+ commitments. Current and future cooperation programmes (EUR 70 million) are being aligned with Sri Lanka’s most pressing needs. In addition to delivering medicines through the EU’s Joint Civil Protection Mechanism, member states and the EU are closely monitoring food security on the island in order to fund actions targeting the most vulnerable communities.