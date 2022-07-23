PUCSL approves three-hour power cuts for July 24

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of 03 hours per day for the 24th of July (Sunday).

The power interruptions will be imposed as follows:

Groups EFGHWPQ:

One hour and 40 minutes between 10.20 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

One hour and 20 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 7.50 p.m.

Groups ABCDRS:

One hour and 40 minutes between 2.40 p.m. and 4.50 p.m.

One hour and 20 minutes between 7.20 p.m. and 9.10 p.m.

Groups IJKLTUV:

One hour and 40 minutes between 4.20 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

One hour and 20 minutes between 8.40 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.