Train security officer dies after being pushed off moving train

July 23, 2022   10:39 pm

A railway security officer died earlier today (July 23) after a drunk passenger pushed him out of a moving train.

The incident happened inside a Jaffna-bound intercity train as it was passing through Wandurawa area in Veyangoda.

According to the police, the security officers of the train received a complaint from the passengers about two people who were consuming alcohol inside the train.

Upon arriving at the compartment where the two men in question were, the two security officers reproached them, advising them against their conduct.

However, as it soon escalated into an argument, the security officers tried to take the two intoxicated men out of the train compartment.

At the moment, one drunken passenger had kicked a security officer, pushing him out of the moving train.

Upon being informed of the incident, the police had searched the area when the security officer fell out of the train only to find the deceased security officer’s body lying 100km away from Wandurawa railway station.

According to the police, the other passengers had assaulted the two suspects, who were identified as an army officer and a man who operates a canteen belonging to the railway department.

The decease train security officer was identified as S.L. Dissanayake, a 52-year-old father of two who was residing in the area of Oruthota.

