Railway authorities and station masters to hold talks over union action

A special discussion is scheduled to be held today (24) between the Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Union and the railway authorities.

The Department of Railways stated that attention will be directed towards the trade union action initiated by the station masters during this discussion.

The Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Union launched a 48-hour trade union action from 06.00 pm yesterday in protest over the manner in which the railway fares have been revised.

Accordingly, all station masters have currently withdrawn from the normal ticket issuing activities.

President of the Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Union, Mr. Sumedha Somaratne said that after the discussion with the railway authorities this morning, the future course of action related to the trade union action will be decided.

Meanwhile the locomotive engine drivers, railway guards and other related trade unions have decided that they will withdraw from train operations if the authorities take any action against the station masters.

Mr. Indika Dodangoda, the Convenor of the Union Federation to Uplift Sri Lanka Railways, stated that they express support to the trade union action initiated by the station masters.