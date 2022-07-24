UK Minister calls President to discuss security and economic situation in Sri Lanka

UK Minister calls President to discuss security and economic situation in Sri Lanka

July 24, 2022   09:59 am

UK’s Minister for South Asia, United Nations and the Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmad has spoken to newly-appointed President Ranil Wickremesinghe regarding the concerning security and economic situation in Sri Lanka.

In a tweet, the UK State Minister said he had a “constructive call” with President Ranil Wickremesinghe about the concerning security and economic situation in Sri Lanka.

He said the over the phone discussion also focused on the rights to peaceful protest, media freedom, human rights and justice. 

The United Kingdom will continue to support Sri Lanka through these challenges, he said. 

“Constructive call with President Ranil Wickremesinghe today about the concerning security & economic situation in Sri Lanka. Also focused on rights to peaceful protest, media freedom, human rights & justice. UK will continue to support Sri Lanka through these challenges,” the twitter message said.

