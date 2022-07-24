Southern Province schools to function on all five weekdays

All government schools under the purview of the Southern Provincial Council will function on all five days of the week from tomorrow (25 July), according to the Education Secretary of the Southern Province.

The Ministry of Education had said last week that schools will reopen on July 25 (Monday), as announced earlier, and that in-person learning in schools will be limited to three days a week, until further notice.

Accordingly, it said that school will function during normal school hours only on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday while on Wednesday and Friday students should be given learning activities to be done from home or teaching should be carried out online.

It further states that the first term of the 2022 school year will be extended until September 07, 2022 while the durations of the second and third schools terms will be notified later.