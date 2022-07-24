Married couple arrested with heroin worth over Rs. 16 million

A married couple has been arrested by the Mount Lavinia Division criminal investigations unit for the possession of heroin estimated to be worth over Rs. 16 million.

The suspects, aged 35 and 37, were arrested during a raid carried out last night (23). They had been engaged in a racket of packaging heroin into small packets at their residence in Attidiya and distributing the drugs.

Police said the arrested male suspect is a labour worker at the Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council.

Police officers also seized various equipment used to package the heroin and around Rs. 41,000 in cash suspected to have been earned through the drug trade.

At the time of the arrest, the suspects had been engaged int eh process of making small packets of heroin, police said.

Following the interrogation of the arrested couple, they had revealed that the stock of drugs belongs to a woman by the name of Dilini who resides in Russia and is said to be the mistress of imprisoned notorious drug trafficker ‘Mervyn Jana’.

It was also uncovered that the arrested couple had been engaged in this racket for several years and that they have distributed the heroin packets in Mount Lavinia, Piliyandala, Moratuwa and Panadura areas.