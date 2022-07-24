Married couple arrested with heroin worth over Rs. 16 million

Married couple arrested with heroin worth over Rs. 16 million

July 24, 2022   01:50 pm

A married couple has been arrested by the Mount Lavinia Division criminal investigations unit for the possession of heroin estimated to be worth over Rs. 16 million.

The suspects, aged 35 and 37, were arrested during a raid carried out last night (23). They had been engaged in a racket of packaging heroin into small packets at their residence in Attidiya and distributing the drugs.

Police said the arrested male suspect is a labour worker at the Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council. 

Police officers also seized various equipment used to package the heroin and around Rs. 41,000 in cash suspected to have been earned through the drug trade. 

At the time of the arrest, the suspects had been engaged int eh process of making small packets of heroin, police said.

Following the interrogation of the arrested couple, they had revealed that the stock of drugs belongs to a woman by the name of Dilini who resides in Russia and is said to be the mistress of imprisoned notorious drug trafficker ‘Mervyn Jana’.

It was also uncovered that the arrested couple had been engaged in this racket for several years and that they have distributed the heroin packets in Mount Lavinia, Piliyandala, Moratuwa and Panadura areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

UK Minister calls President to discuss security and economic situation in Sri Lanka

UK Minister calls President to discuss security and economic situation in Sri Lanka

UK Minister calls President to discuss security and economic situation in Sri Lanka

Railway station masters continue trade union action

Railway station masters continue trade union action

CCTV: thieves steal sidemirrors of car parked in Grandpass

CCTV: thieves steal sidemirrors of car parked in Grandpass

Defence Secretary inspects damages caused to Presidential Secretariat

Defence Secretary inspects damages caused to Presidential Secretariat

Sajith says friends of powerful families have become agents of fuel mafia

Sajith says friends of powerful families have become agents of fuel mafia

Motorcycle catches fire near fuel station...

Motorcycle catches fire near fuel station...

'No government has specific program to solve country's drug problem'

'No government has specific program to solve country's drug problem'

Sajith claims Treasury has obtained income of petroleum corporation

Sajith claims Treasury has obtained income of petroleum corporation