Circular restricting the calling of officers to govt offices

Circular restricting the calling of officers to govt offices

July 24, 2022   05:01 pm

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued a new circular regarding restricting the calling of officers to government offices.

This circular is issued as per the decision made at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on 22.07.2022.

Issued to all Secretaries to Ministries, Chief Secretaries of Provinces and Heads of Departments, the circular refers to Public Administration Circular 16/2022(I) dated 26.06.2022, which is effective until further notice and Public Administration Circular 16/2022 dated 17.06.2022, which is effective for two weeks from 20.06.2022.

It states that although the provisions of Public Administration Circular 16/2022 have been issued to be applicable for two weeks, taking into account the period after the completion of the said two weeks and the current situation, the provisions of the said circular and circular 16/2022(I) should be considered valid till 24.07.2022, the date of issue of this circular, and for a period of one month from that date.

It said action should be taken to ensure that a situation does not arise where the officers who are able to report for duty also do not report for duty by misusing the circulars issued by the ministry to provide relief considering the difficulties faced by public officers when reporting for duty. 

In order to overcome the shortage of fuel in the country, fuel distribution is being restored, and accordingly, the public transport services will also be gradually restored in the coming days, it said. 

However, it says that the provisions of this circular shall not be a hindrance to calling the necessary staff for duties that cannot be performed through the online system and for maintaining the essential public services. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

UK Minister calls President to discuss security and economic situation in Sri Lanka

UK Minister calls President to discuss security and economic situation in Sri Lanka

UK Minister calls President to discuss security and economic situation in Sri Lanka

Railway station masters continue trade union action

Railway station masters continue trade union action

CCTV: thieves steal sidemirrors of car parked in Grandpass

CCTV: thieves steal sidemirrors of car parked in Grandpass

Defence Secretary inspects damages caused to Presidential Secretariat

Defence Secretary inspects damages caused to Presidential Secretariat

Sajith says friends of powerful families have become agents of fuel mafia

Sajith says friends of powerful families have become agents of fuel mafia

Motorcycle catches fire near fuel station...

Motorcycle catches fire near fuel station...

'No government has specific program to solve country's drug problem'

'No government has specific program to solve country's drug problem'

Sajith claims Treasury has obtained income of petroleum corporation

Sajith claims Treasury has obtained income of petroleum corporation