Power cut schedule for tomorrow

Power cut schedule for tomorrow

July 24, 2022   07:49 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved CEB request for a power cut of 3 hours for tomorrow (July 25).

Accordingly, the scheduled power will be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime & 01 hour and 20 minutes during night.

Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 am to 8.30 am

Groups MNOXYZ - 3 hours from 5.30 am to 8.30 am

 

See full schedule below...

 

Demand Management Schedule on 25.07.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil Wickremesinghe explains stance on protests

President Ranil Wickremesinghe explains stance on protests

President Ranil Wickremesinghe explains stance on protests

Sri Lankas schools set to reopen from tomorrow

Sri Lankas schools set to reopen from tomorrow

Delhi man with no travel history becomes Indias fourth monkeypox patient

Delhi man with no travel history becomes Indias fourth monkeypox patient

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

UK Minister calls President to discuss security and economic situation in Sri Lanka

UK Minister calls President to discuss security and economic situation in Sri Lanka

Railway station masters continue trade union action

Railway station masters continue trade union action

CCTV: thieves steal sidemirrors of car parked in Grandpass

CCTV: thieves steal sidemirrors of car parked in Grandpass

Defence Secretary inspects damages caused to Presidential Secretariat

Defence Secretary inspects damages caused to Presidential Secretariat