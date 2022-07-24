Power cut schedule for tomorrow
July 24, 2022 07:49 pm
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved CEB request for a power cut of 3 hours for tomorrow (July 25).
Accordingly, the scheduled power will be imposed as follows:
Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime & 01 hour and 20 minutes during night.
Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 am to 8.30 am
Groups MNOXYZ - 3 hours from 5.30 am to 8.30 am
See full schedule below...
Demand Management Schedule on 25.07.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd