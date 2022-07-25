Cabinet meeting to be held today

July 25, 2022   09:48 am

The weekly Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held today (25) chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

This is the second Cabinet meeting to be held following the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new President.

The President had previously held a brief Cabinet meeting after the new Cabinet of Ministers were sworn in last week. 

However, information has still not been reported regarding the venue of today’s Cabinet meeting. 

Meanwhile President Ranil Wickremesinghe has called a special meeting of the ruling party for tomorrow (26).

This will be the first meeting of the parliamentary group of the ruling party held following Wickremesinghe’s appointment as President. 

Political sources said that the matters pertaining to the emergency law being presented to the parliament and its adoption as well as the formation of an all-party government are to be discussed at this meeting.

