Parliament to debate attack on protesters

Parliament to debate attack on protesters

July 25, 2022   10:13 am

The parliamentary debate regarding the incident of attacking protesters and removing them from the protest grounds is scheduled to be held the day after tomorrow (July 27).

The Chief Opposition Whip, MP Lakshman Kiriella, had requested Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena for a parliamentary debate on the incident.

Although a request had been made to hold the debate today (25), due to the impact of the fuel crisis in convening parliament today and calling MPs, the government has decided to hold the debate on the date of the next parliamentary session.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special dengue eradication week declared

Special dengue eradication week declared

Special dengue eradication week declared

Schools reopen in Sri Lanka

Schools reopen in Sri Lanka

President visits historic Sedawatta Weheragoda Purana Viharaya

President visits historic Sedawatta Weheragoda Purana Viharaya

Anura Kumara on the objective of National People's Power

Anura Kumara on the objective of National People's Power

The latest situation at the Galle Face protest grounds

The latest situation at the Galle Face protest grounds

Fuel distribution under QR Code system at selected filling stations today

Fuel distribution under QR Code system at selected filling stations today

President Ranil Wickremesinghe explains stance on protests (English)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe explains stance on protests (English)

Sri Lanka's schools set to reopen from tomorrow (English)

Sri Lanka's schools set to reopen from tomorrow (English)