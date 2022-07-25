Parliament to debate attack on protesters

The parliamentary debate regarding the incident of attacking protesters and removing them from the protest grounds is scheduled to be held the day after tomorrow (July 27).

The Chief Opposition Whip, MP Lakshman Kiriella, had requested Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena for a parliamentary debate on the incident.

Although a request had been made to hold the debate today (25), due to the impact of the fuel crisis in convening parliament today and calling MPs, the government has decided to hold the debate on the date of the next parliamentary session.