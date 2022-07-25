Foreign travel ban on Cabraal further extended

The foreign travel ban imposed on former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been extended until October 26, 2022 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The court ordered this when the complaint lodged by former Southern Province Governor Rajitha Keerthi Tennakoon was taken up for hearing today.

The complaint alleges that during his tenure as the Central Bank governor from 2006 to 2015, Mr. Cabraal had paid a sum of USD 6.5 million to Pakistani-American political donor Imaad Zuberi without the Cabinet’s approval and thereby is responsible for criminal breach of trust and criminal abuse of funds.

The complaint also alleges that while serving as the Governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Cabraal caused a loss of US$ 500 million to the Government of Sri Lanka through sovereign bonds due on January 18, 2022.

The complaint alleges that the Sri Lankan government incurred a loss of Rs. 10.04 billion rupees through the appointing of close relatives to positions and from the release of confidential information on Treasury bills and bond issues, during his tenure as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.