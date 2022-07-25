Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardane assumes duties

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardane assumed duties at the Prime Minister’s Office a short while ago, the PM’s Media Division said.

Gunawardena was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka before President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday (22).

He had embarked on active politics in late 1970s and entered the parliament in 1983 representing the Maharagama electorate.

He has held cabinet ministerial portfolios under various governments.

Gunawardena has also served as the chairperson of three Parliament Select Committees to identify electoral reforms and as the Leader of the House and the Chief Government Whip in the Sri Lankan parliament.

He was born in 1949 to leftist politician Philip Gunawardena who was fondly known as ‘the Lion of Boralugoda’ and Kusumasiri Gunawardena.

He has been leading the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (MEP) since 1973, following the demise of his father, the founder of the party.

Gunawardena, who is a schoolmate of President Wickremesinghe, was educated at Royal College in Colombo.

Upon completing his school education, Gunawardena joined the Netherlands School of Business, where he graduated with a diploma in business administration and management. He later enrolled at the University of Oregon to study international business.