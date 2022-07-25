Special dengue eradication programme as cases rise

Special dengue eradication programme as cases rise

July 25, 2022   12:55 pm

The Ministry of Health has planned to implement a special dengue eradication programme today (25), due to the increase in dengue mosquito density.

The Director of the National Dengue Control Unit, Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that more than 44,000 dengue patients have been identified in the country so far this year.

Dr Samaraweera also added that if the current situation is not controlled, dengue may develop into an epidemic situation.

"Monday has been announced as a special day to control dengue in our country. The reason for this is due to an increase in the number of dengue cases reported in our country. More than 44,000 suspected dengue cases have been reported this year.”

Also, in the month of July almost 9,000 suspected dengue cases have been reported in the past three weeks, he said, adding that there is a risk of further development of this situation in the future. 

“As a result, there is a possibility of dengue disease developing into an epidemic situation. To control the situation immediately, this special program has been launched,” he said.

At the same time, he made a special request for the public to be concerned to keep the surroundings clean, and for destroying the places of mosquito breeding.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Firearm reported missing during protest recovered from Diyawanna Lake

Firearm reported missing during protest recovered from Diyawanna Lake

Firearm reported missing during protest recovered from Diyawanna Lake

Covid-19 cases on the rise once again

Covid-19 cases on the rise once again

Schools reopen across Sri Lanka after closing due to fuel crisis

Schools reopen across Sri Lanka after closing due to fuel crisis

Special dengue eradication week declared

Special dengue eradication week declared

Schools reopen in Sri Lanka

Schools reopen in Sri Lanka

President visits historic Sedawatta Weheragoda Purana Viharaya

President visits historic Sedawatta Weheragoda Purana Viharaya

Anura Kumara on the objective of National People's Power

Anura Kumara on the objective of National People's Power

The latest situation at the Galle Face protest grounds

The latest situation at the Galle Face protest grounds