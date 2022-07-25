Russian President Putins congratulatory message to President Ranil

Russian President Putins congratulatory message to President Ranil

July 25, 2022   02:00 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has met with Russia’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Yury Materiy this morning (25).

During the meeting, the Ambassador extended Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wishes on President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s election to the office of the Presidency.

In his congratulatory message to President Wickremesinghe, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he wishes for further development of the Russian-Sri Lankan relationship and constructive bilateral cooperation in all spheres for the benefit of the people in both countries.

The Russian President’s message reads: 

“Please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of your election as President. 

The Russian-Sri Lankan relations are of traditionally friendly nature. I am counting on your activities as Head of State to foster further development of the constructive bilateral cooperation in various spheres for the benefit of our peoples and in the interest of strengthening the regional stability and security.

I wish you every success as well as good health and prosperity.”

