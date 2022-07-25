Energy Minister says only QR Code quota system for fuel from Aug. 01

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the National Fuel Pass will be implemented islandwide from Tuesday (July 26) in multiple locations at Ceypetco and Lanka IOC filling stations.

In a twitter message, he said the system will be in place with the Last Digit of Number Plate until the 1st of August.

From the 1st of August, only the QR Code system quota will be in place and the last digit of number plate system and other allocations will be invalid.

The minister said that filling stations not equipped or having technical difficulties will follow the last digit of number plate system and fuel quota allocation until the technical issues are rectified.

He said that 60% of the locations have already been equipped and tested and that they will be given a priority in fuel distribution.

Minister Wijesekera requested all fuel station owners at Ceypetco and LIOC to adopt the system immediately and that distribution will be strictly enforced to fuel stations with the QR Code facilities by the 1st of August.

“We request the public to register with National Fuel Pass and support the initiative,” he said.

He added that options will be given for users to register multiple vehicles with their business registration by the end of the week and to government institutions to register.

Divisional Secretaries will be given access to the platform to register generators, gardening equipment and other equipment, he said.

Police Department and Divisional Secretaries will be given access to register three-wheelers, allocating each three-wheeler to one specific fuel station.

The Ministry of Transport will be given access to register buses allocating them to depots or fuel stations accordingly, he said.

Meanwhile other services such as health, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, industries and service providing sectors will be given access to the system to register their requirements and allocation of vehicles at fuel stations.

The National Youth Corp and National Youth Council members as well as volunteers are to assist the programme at fuel stations for the next 10 days, he added.