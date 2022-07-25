Fuel imports have to be restricted in next 12 months due to forex issues - Minister

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchan Wijesekera says that the ‘QR Code’ system was introduced since the country’s daily fuel demand cannot be fulfilled.

Due to foreign exchange issues, fuel imports have to be restricted in the next 12 months, he said in a tweet.

He also said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has never distributed fuel daily to every single fuel station and that is “practically not possible even when stocks are unlimited.”