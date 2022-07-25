Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka on the rise again

There has been a minor increase in the number of Covid-19 patients detected within Western Province and other provinces, according to the Health Ministry’s Director of Medical Technical Services and Chief Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr. Anwar Hamdani.

Speaking to the media today (25), he said that the people should once again start following the health guidelines they used to follow before, emphasizing that it is mandatory to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, limit unnecessary movements and to minimize gatherings.

In addition, he mentioned that wearing a face mask not only helps prevent Covid-19 but also the other respiratory diseases.

The fourth dose of Covid vaccines is recommended to obtain as soon as possible, as the Health Ministry has got enough vaccines stocks, the doctor said, adding that the people with chronic diseases, aged over 60 should be more concerned about vaccination, as they are prone to complications at this condition.

He also pointed out that this can be referred to as a sub-lineage of Omicron variant, adding that it has a rapid response.

Dr. Hamdani, who mentioned that the situation in Sri Lanka, is yet at a controllable level also said that there is a slight increase in the number of deaths reported per day.

He further stated that it is the responsibility of everyone on whether a new wave of Covid-19 is created within the country at the current situation or whether it is controlled at this opportunity.

Meanwhile, the Monkeypox virus is also spreading in other countries of the world, while patients are also being reported from countries as close as India, he added.

“In addition to Covid-19, the dengue virus is also spreading rapidly. At the same time, common viruses such as flu and cough are also being spread.”

“Fulfill your duty with proper health guidelines in the same way. Be concerned about obtaining the Covid vaccine if you haven’t been vaccinated.”

Moreover, the Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath stated that 56 new Covid-19 patients were identified yesterday (24).