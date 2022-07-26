Fairly heavy rains above 75mm possible in four provinces

Fairly heavy rains above 75mm possible in four provinces

July 26, 2022   07:26 am

A few showers are expected in Western and Southern provinces today, the Department of Meteorology says. Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Central, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Kankesanturai in the evening or night. A few showers are likely in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special dengue eradication programme as cases rise (English)

Special dengue eradication programme as cases rise (English)

Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka on the rise again, health officials warn (English)

Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka on the rise again, health officials warn (English)

Firearm reported missing during protest recovered from Diyawanna Lake (English)

Firearm reported missing during protest recovered from Diyawanna Lake (English)

Fuel distribution under QR Code system at selected filling stations today (English)

Fuel distribution under QR Code system at selected filling stations today (English)

Russian President Putin's congratulatory message to President Ranil (English)

Russian President Putin's congratulatory message to President Ranil (English)

Schools reopen in Sri Lanka amid fuel crisis (English)

Schools reopen in Sri Lanka amid fuel crisis (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.25