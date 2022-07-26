Fairly heavy rains above 75mm possible in four provinces

A few showers are expected in Western and Southern provinces today, the Department of Meteorology says. Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Central, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Kankesanturai in the evening or night. A few showers are likely in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.