Youth arrested for spreading hateful content on social media

A youth has been arrested and remanded for allegedly spreading hateful content on social media, the police media division says.

The 28-year-old was taken into custody in the area of Galle Fort following a probe conducted by the computer crime investigation unit of the Southern Province, based on information received by the Criminal Investigation Department.

According to the police, the suspect has expressed views with regard to a post on Facebook with the intention of creating unrest among the public and disrupting the public order.

He was accordingly placed under arrest under the emergency regulations and remanded until the 8th of August after being produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court.

The law enforcement authorities are conducting further investigations to arrest the person who originally published the post and others who expressed their views in support of it.