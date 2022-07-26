President Wickremesinghe congratulates new Indian counterpart Murmu

President Wickremesinghe congratulates new Indian counterpart Murmu

July 26, 2022   09:11 am

Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe has congratulated India’s new President Droupadi Murmu, recalling the close ties between the two nations and underlining that her leadership offers “fresh impetus” to the joint endeavours to nurture and strengthen the cordial ties it enjoys.

Murmu, 64, took over as India’s 15th president on Monday, the country’s first tribal head of state and the second woman in the post.

Your appointment to this chief responsibility in one of the largest democracies is testimony to the trust and confidence the government and the people have placed in your caliber and political acumen, Wickremesinghe wrote in his message.

Recalling the close ties between the two nations, Wickremesinghe said, “Your leadership offers fresh impetus to our joint endeavors to nurture and strengthen the cordial ties we enjoy and I look forward to working closely with you towards this end.”

--Agencies

