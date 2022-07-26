Fuel pass: Three-wheelers can pump fuel only from registered filling station

July 26, 2022   09:41 am

Vehicle owners who are unable to register for the National Fuel Pass (NFP) system with the chassis number will be allowed to register with the vehicle revenue licence from this Friday (July 29), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says.

People who are using 49CC motorcycles will have to register with the Department of Motor Traffic to obtain their licences before registering for the National Fuel Pass, the lawmaker said taking to his official Twitter handle today.

Meanwhile, all three-wheeler owners are required to register their vehicles with the police station located in their respective areas and select one filling station to obtain fuel from. Registering the three-wheelers with the police station needs to be completed before the 31st of July, according to the minister.

Accordingly, starting from the 01st of August, three-wheelers will only be allowed to obtain fuel from the filling station they have selected.

Minister Wijesekara meanwhile requested all users of garden equipment, generators and other equipment requiring fuel, to register their requirements with their respective Divisional Secretariats for their weekly fuel requirements and to nominate one filling station to obtain the required volumes of fuel.

 

