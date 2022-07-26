India hands over humanitarian aid valued at over Rs 3.4 billion to Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay today handed over humanitarian supplies valued at over Rs. 3.4 billion, donated by the government of Tamil Nadu, to the Sri Lankan government.

The donations were handed over to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry and Health Minsiter Keheliya Rambukwella in Colombo today in the presence of MPs and other dignitaries, the High Commission said.

In a twitter message, it said donations of 40,000 metric tonnes of rice, 500 metric tonnes of milk powder and more than 100 metric tonnes of medicines whose combined worth is around USD 22 million has come in from Tamil Nadu.

“Coming together of the people and Government of India for the people of Sri Lanka.”

