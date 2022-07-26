Man killed in shooting incident in Balapitiya

Man killed in shooting incident in Balapitiya

July 26, 2022   01:17 pm

A man was gunned down and killed in a shooting that took place in Balapitiya area of Ambalangoda this afternoon (26).

The victim, who suffered critical gunshot wounds, succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Balapitiya Base Hospital.

The deceased was a 30-year-old father of three residing in Ponaduwa area of Madampagama in Ambalangoda.

He was reportedly a suspect of a murder case, and was shot while returning from the Balapitiya Magistrate’s court.

