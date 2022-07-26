Weekly fuel quota for all types of vehicles revised

July 26, 2022   02:40 pm

The weekly fuel quota provided to all types of vehicles registered under the QR system has been revised, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says.

Revised petrol allocations are as follows:
• Motorcycles – 4 litres
• Three-wheelers – 5 litres
• Vans – 20 litres
• Cars – 20 litres
• Land vehicles – 15 litres
• Lorries – 50 litres

Revised diesel allocations are as follows:
• Buses – 40 litres
• Three-wheelers – 5 litres
• Vans – 20 litres
• Cars – 20 litres
• Land vehicles – 15 litres
• Lorries – 50 litres

