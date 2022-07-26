A 34-year-old was hacked to death in the area of Orugodawatta in Wellampitiya last night.

The victim was pronounced dead while being rushed to the Colombo National Hospital with critical injuries.

The deceased was identified as the brother of social activist Dan Priyasad. He was reportedly residing in the area of Kuruniyawatta, Wellampitiya.

Preliminary police investigations uncovered that two men who arrived on a motorcycle had attacked the victim. They fled the scene afterwards.

The police suspect that the murder was committed over a dispute linked to a drug syndicate.

Wellampitiya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.