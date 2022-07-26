Indian PM reiterates continuous support for Sri Lankas stability, economic recovery

July 26, 2022   03:33 pm

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India’s continuous support for quest of the people of Sri Lanka for stability and economic recovery, through established democratic means, institutions and constitutional framework.

This was conveyed in a congratulatory letter sent to Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the High Commission of India in Colombo said in a statement.

The Indian leader also mentioned that he looks forward to working closely with President Ranil Wickremesinghe for the mutual benefit of the people and strengthening the long-standing, close and friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka.

