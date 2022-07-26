Hambantota Police seize 1,900 litres of hoarded diesel

Hambantota Police seize 1,900 litres of hoarded diesel

July 26, 2022   04:20 pm

The Hambantota Police has raided a place where 1,900 litres of diesel were stocked illegally.

The raid was conducted last night (July 25), based on information received by the Hambantota army intelligence officials.

The relevant stock of diesel obtained from the filling station at the Hambantota Fishing Harbour was found to have been kept for sale at a higher price.

A suspect who was in possession of the fuel stock has been arrested and will be produced before the court today (26).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tamil Nadu Govt donates more humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Govt donates more humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

Court order bars people from assembling near Bandaranaike statue

Court order bars people from assembling near Bandaranaike statue

President directs cabinet ministers to mandatorily attend parliamentary sessions

President directs cabinet ministers to mandatorily attend parliamentary sessions

President calls special meeting of ruling party MPs

President calls special meeting of ruling party MPs

Six more fuel shipments to be ordered?

Six more fuel shipments to be ordered?

Public strongly recommended to wear face masks to prevent spread of Covid-19

Public strongly recommended to wear face masks to prevent spread of Covid-19

Registering for fuel pass using vehicle revenue licence to be allowed

Registering for fuel pass using vehicle revenue licence to be allowed