Hambantota Police seize 1,900 litres of hoarded diesel

The Hambantota Police has raided a place where 1,900 litres of diesel were stocked illegally.

The raid was conducted last night (July 25), based on information received by the Hambantota army intelligence officials.

The relevant stock of diesel obtained from the filling station at the Hambantota Fishing Harbour was found to have been kept for sale at a higher price.

A suspect who was in possession of the fuel stock has been arrested and will be produced before the court today (26).