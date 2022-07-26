Excise Dept to launch new mobile app for liquor authenticity detection

Excise Dept to launch new mobile app for liquor authenticity detection

July 26, 2022   05:10 pm

The Excise Department has decided to introduce a new mobile application to detect the authenticity of liquor.

Accordingly, the relevant mobile application will be launched in the country as a pilot project.

It has been decided that the application would be equipped with a feature that can be applied to detect the authenticity of all types of foreign liquor sold within the country.

The Excise Department, issuing an announcement, declared that it is able to introduce this software as a result of continuous efforts made over many years.

Accordingly, the department has planned to inform the public further in this regard tomorrow (26).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tamil Nadu Govt donates more humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Govt donates more humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

Court order bars people from assembling near Bandaranaike statue

Court order bars people from assembling near Bandaranaike statue

President directs cabinet ministers to mandatorily attend parliamentary sessions

President directs cabinet ministers to mandatorily attend parliamentary sessions

President calls special meeting of ruling party MPs

President calls special meeting of ruling party MPs

Six more fuel shipments to be ordered?

Six more fuel shipments to be ordered?

Public strongly recommended to wear face masks to prevent spread of Covid-19

Public strongly recommended to wear face masks to prevent spread of Covid-19

Registering for fuel pass using vehicle revenue licence to be allowed

Registering for fuel pass using vehicle revenue licence to be allowed