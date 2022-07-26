Excise Dept to launch new mobile app for liquor authenticity detection

The Excise Department has decided to introduce a new mobile application to detect the authenticity of liquor.

Accordingly, the relevant mobile application will be launched in the country as a pilot project.

It has been decided that the application would be equipped with a feature that can be applied to detect the authenticity of all types of foreign liquor sold within the country.

The Excise Department, issuing an announcement, declared that it is able to introduce this software as a result of continuous efforts made over many years.

Accordingly, the department has planned to inform the public further in this regard tomorrow (26).