Man who forcibly entered Rupavahini and disrupted telecast arrested at BIA Dhaniz Ali, the person who forcibly entered Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation and attempted to disrupt telecasts on July 13, has been arrested. He was taken into custody while trying to leave for Dubai on a flight from the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

