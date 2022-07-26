Man who forcibly entered Rupavahini and disrupted telecast arrested at BIA

July 26, 2022   08:40 pm

Dhaniz Ali, the person who forcibly entered Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation and attempted to disrupt telecasts on July 13, has been arrested. He was taken into custody while trying to leave for Dubai on a flight from the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Weekly fuel quota for all types of vehicles revised

Weekly fuel quota for all types of vehicles revised

Weekly fuel quota for all types of vehicles revised

Covid-19 cases and deaths on the rise again in Sri Lanka

Covid-19 cases and deaths on the rise again in Sri Lanka

Minister Kanchana on fuel price from August 01

Minister Kanchana on fuel price from August 01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tamil Nadu Govt donates more humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Govt donates more humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

Court order bars people from assembling near Bandaranaike statue

Court order bars people from assembling near Bandaranaike statue

President directs cabinet ministers to mandatorily attend parliamentary sessions

President directs cabinet ministers to mandatorily attend parliamentary sessions