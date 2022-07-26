Special notice for those in urgent need of passports

July 26, 2022   10:09 pm

A special one-day service is available for those who are in urgent need of passports, the Department of Immigration & Emigration says.

The department said such people can schedule an appointment by forwarding their documents to 070 631 1711 through WhatsApp.

Earlier today, the department announced that passports will be issued from tomorrow (July 27) only to those who schedule an appointment beforehand.

Accordingly, it is mandatory to get a prior appointment from the Department of Immigration and Emigration when visiting to obtain passports.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

India hands over humanitarian aid valued at over Rs 3.4 billion to Sri Lanka (English)

India hands over humanitarian aid valued at over Rs 3.4 billion to Sri Lanka (English)

India hands over humanitarian aid valued at over Rs 3.4 billion to Sri Lanka (English)

Parliamentary debate on proclamation of state of emergency tomorrow (English)

Parliamentary debate on proclamation of state of emergency tomorrow (English)

Sri Lanka confirms 119 new Covid-19 cases and five more deaths (English)

Sri Lanka confirms 119 new Covid-19 cases and five more deaths (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Sri Lanka asks China for help with trade, investment and tourism (English)

Sri Lanka asks China for help with trade, investment and tourism (English)

Weekly fuel quota for all types of vehicles revised (English)

Weekly fuel quota for all types of vehicles revised (English)

A revelation on the daily losses incurred by the railway service (English)

A revelation on the daily losses incurred by the railway service (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.26