Special notice for those in urgent need of passports

A special one-day service is available for those who are in urgent need of passports, the Department of Immigration & Emigration says.

The department said such people can schedule an appointment by forwarding their documents to 070 631 1711 through WhatsApp.

Earlier today, the department announced that passports will be issued from tomorrow (July 27) only to those who schedule an appointment beforehand.

Accordingly, it is mandatory to get a prior appointment from the Department of Immigration and Emigration when visiting to obtain passports.