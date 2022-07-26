Four arrested for idling near Bandaranaike statue remanded

The four individuals, who were arrested while idling near the statue of late PM S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike at Galle Face Green, have been remanded until the 29th of July.

They were produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court earlier today

Colombo Fort Police arrested the four individuals in question this morning (July 26) for idling near the Bandaranaike statue in violation of the court order.

On July 20, the Colombo Fort Magistrate issued an order barring people from assembling around a 50-meter radius distance of the statue.

A tense situation was also reported between the Galle Face protesters and the police at the time the arrests were made.