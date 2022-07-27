Ten independent parties to back declaration of state of emergency?

Ten independent parties to back declaration of state of emergency?

July 27, 2022   08:43 am

The 10 independent political parties in the parliament have decided to back the proclamation of the state of emergency at the parliamentary debate today (July 27).

Following a meeting of the members of independent parties last evening, MP Premnath C. Dolawatte told the media that they intend to vote in favour of the proclamation of the state of emergency.

The parliament will meet at 10.00 a.m. today to debate the proclamation of the state of emergency declared by President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Acting President under the Public Security Ordinance.

This proclamation was made by the then-Acting President through Special Gazette No. 2288/30 dated July 17, 2022. According to the legal provisions, if the approval of the Parliament is not obtained within 14 days for the said proclamation, it will be cancelled.

Speaking further, Dolawatte said, “We are witnessing a situation in which separatism is rising again in the country. At the same time, democracy is being eliminated. Certain issues have arisen due to the so-called ‘struggle’ and the so-called democratic freedom.”

He also noted that the necessary powers should be vested with the security forces to maintain peace in the country, and thus he will support it.

Meanwhile, MP Wimal Weerawansa said a dangerous situation might emerge if this ‘violent trend’ continues to develop in the country, and noted that the country should return to normalcy.

