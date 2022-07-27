Names of new ministerial secretaries gazetted

Names of new ministerial secretaries gazetted

July 27, 2022   09:21 am

A Gazette Extraordinary has been published on Tuesday (July 26), announcing the names of the newly-appointed ministerial secretaries.

As per the communiqué, Mahinda Siriwardana has been re-appointed the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

In addition, Aruni Wijewardana and General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratna have been re-appointed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anil Jasinghe will continue to serve as the Secretary to the Environment Ministry, and Anusha Palpita as the Secretary to the Mass Media Ministry.

In the same communiqué, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake also gazetted the appointments of new Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the Cabinet Ministers, Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake, Secretary to the Cabinet of Minister W.M.D.J. Fernando.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

10 independent parties to support emergency laws?

10 independent parties to support emergency laws?

10 independent parties to support emergency laws?

How the weekly fuel quota for vehicles will be revised

How the weekly fuel quota for vehicles will be revised

Situation at the Galle Face protest grounds last night

Situation at the Galle Face protest grounds last night

India hands over humanitarian aid valued at over Rs 3.4 billion to Sri Lanka (English)

India hands over humanitarian aid valued at over Rs 3.4 billion to Sri Lanka (English)

Parliamentary debate on proclamation of state of emergency tomorrow (English)

Parliamentary debate on proclamation of state of emergency tomorrow (English)

Sri Lanka confirms 119 new Covid-19 cases and five more deaths (English)

Sri Lanka confirms 119 new Covid-19 cases and five more deaths (English)

Sri Lanka asks China for help with trade, investment and tourism (English)

Sri Lanka asks China for help with trade, investment and tourism (English)

Weekly fuel quota for all types of vehicles revised (English)

Weekly fuel quota for all types of vehicles revised (English)