Names of new ministerial secretaries gazetted

A Gazette Extraordinary has been published on Tuesday (July 26), announcing the names of the newly-appointed ministerial secretaries.

As per the communiqué, Mahinda Siriwardana has been re-appointed the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

In addition, Aruni Wijewardana and General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratna have been re-appointed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anil Jasinghe will continue to serve as the Secretary to the Environment Ministry, and Anusha Palpita as the Secretary to the Mass Media Ministry.

In the same communiqué, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake also gazetted the appointments of new Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the Cabinet Ministers, Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake, Secretary to the Cabinet of Minister W.M.D.J. Fernando.