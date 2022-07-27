Over 4 million users registered with NFP system as of yesterday

More than 4 million users have registered with the National Fuel Pass platform as of 9.00 p.m. yesterday (July 26), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says.

The lawmaker, in a tweet published on his official Twitter handle, said 299 filling stations of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) and 34 belonging to the Lanka IOC have fully adopted or tested the QR code system yesterday.

Accordingly, 92,845 transactions in total have been completed yesterday through the QR code system.