Over 4 million users registered with NFP system as of yesterday

Over 4 million users registered with NFP system as of yesterday

July 27, 2022   10:48 am

More than 4 million users have registered with the National Fuel Pass platform as of 9.00 p.m. yesterday (July 26), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says.

The lawmaker, in a tweet published on his official Twitter handle, said 299 filling stations of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) and 34 belonging to the Lanka IOC have fully adopted or tested the QR code system yesterday.

Accordingly, 92,845 transactions in total have been completed yesterday through the QR code system.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

10 independent parties to support emergency laws?

10 independent parties to support emergency laws?

10 independent parties to support emergency laws?

How the weekly fuel quota for vehicles will be revised

How the weekly fuel quota for vehicles will be revised

Situation at the Galle Face protest grounds last night

Situation at the Galle Face protest grounds last night

India hands over humanitarian aid valued at over Rs 3.4 billion to Sri Lanka (English)

India hands over humanitarian aid valued at over Rs 3.4 billion to Sri Lanka (English)

Parliamentary debate on proclamation of state of emergency tomorrow (English)

Parliamentary debate on proclamation of state of emergency tomorrow (English)

Sri Lanka confirms 119 new Covid-19 cases and five more deaths (English)

Sri Lanka confirms 119 new Covid-19 cases and five more deaths (English)

Sri Lanka asks China for help with trade, investment and tourism (English)

Sri Lanka asks China for help with trade, investment and tourism (English)

Weekly fuel quota for all types of vehicles revised (English)

Weekly fuel quota for all types of vehicles revised (English)