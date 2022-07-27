Supreme Court extends travel ban on Mahinda and Basil

Supreme Court extends travel ban on Mahinda and Basil

July 27, 2022   12:37 pm

The Supreme Court has extended the travel ban imposed on former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former minister Basil Rajapaksa until August 02, as they were named as respondents in a case filed over the economic crisis. 

A motion had been filed on July 13, seeking an order prohibiting former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and several others from leaving the country.

The motion was submitted in relation to a fundamental rights petition filed by the former Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) Chandra Jayaratne, requesting that an investigation be ordered against the individuals responsible for the current economic crisis.

Accordingly, the FR petition was taken up before a five-member bench consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Supreme Court Justices L.T.B. Dehideniya and Buwaneka Aluwihare, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.

When the petition was taken up today (27), the judge bench headed by the Chief Justice ordered to extend the travel ban on the former Prime Minister and the former Finance Minister until August 02. 

