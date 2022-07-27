Suspect arrested with tear gas canisters stolen during protest

A suspect has been arrested in Athulkotte area with 05 tear gas canisters that were forcibly taken away by the protesters after they had been attacked by the security forces personnel at the Polduwa Junction on July 13.

The police said that a group of protesters had stolen the tear gas canisters from a three-wheeler belonging to the Public Order Management Division during a protest held at Polduwa Junction on July 13.

The suspect who was in possession of the tear gas canisters was arrested in an investigation carried out by the Western Province-South Crime Division.

He is a 26-year-old resident in Athulkotte area.

The arrested suspect was to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s court today (27), and the Welikada Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.