US envoy meets President Ranil, discusses ongoing crisis situation

July 27, 2022   03:46 pm

Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung says she met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (July 27) to discuss how the island nation arrived at this point of economic and political crisis.

The focus of the discussion also fell on how the two countries can work together to navigate towards a brighter future for all, the US envoy said further in a tweet.

“Our countries and our people have been friends and partners for more than 70 years, relationships that will flourish in a Sri Lanka that embraces good governance, respects human rights, and listens to the aspirations of its people.”

 

