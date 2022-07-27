SC orders to discharge President from petition filed over economic crisis

July 27, 2022   04:47 pm

The Supreme Court today (July 27) ordered to discharge President Ranil Wickremesinghe from the proceedings of the petition filed over the economic crisis, in which he is named as a respondent.

The petition was lodged by the former Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) Chandra Jayaratne and several others, demanding that an investigation be ordered against the individuals responsible for the current economic crisis.

The order was issued by a five-member Supreme Court bench presided over by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

President’s Counsel Chandaka Jayasundara, who appeared for the petitioners, requested the court to release President Wickremesinghe from the court proceedings, stating that the petitioners do not seek relief against him although he is named as a respondent in the petition.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court ordered to discharge President Wickremesinghe from the petition after taking the request into consideration.

