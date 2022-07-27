Police seek public assistance to apprehend suspects over torching of Presidents house

July 27, 2022   05:26 pm

The police seek information on the suspects in connection with the torching of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence in Colombo 03.

The police state that some of the suspects, who are involved in the incident of damaging and torching the President’s private residence on 9th July during a protest, have been identified.

The suspects were identified after a lengthy investigation carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Accordingly, the police also seek public support in arresting the identified suspects.

The police further pointed out that the suspects are found to be the main activists in the incident.

Moreover, the police have requested the public to provide information regarding the suspects through WhatsApp or telephone calls to the following contact numbers:

0718 59 49 50
0718 59 49 29
0112 42 21 76

 

  

  

   

  

  

  

  

