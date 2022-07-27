Sri Lanka Parliament approves state of emergency

The proclamation on the state of emergency declared under the Public Security Ordinance has been passed in the Parliament of Sri Lanka with a majority votes.

A total of 120 members voted in favour of the proclamation while 63 voted against it, when the vote was taken this evening following the debate held since this morning.

Accordingly, it was passed by a majority of 57 votes. The Parliament was subsequently adjourned until August 09, 2022.

Parliament sittings had commence today (27) at 10.00 a.m. and the proclamation on the state of emergency declared by the then Acting President under the Public Security Ordinance through the Special Gazette No. 2288/30 dated July 17, 2022, was approved following a vote held after the debate.

This proclamation was made by the then Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe through the Special Gazette No. 2288/30 dated July 17, 2022 and according to the legal provisions, if the approval of the Parliament is not obtained within 14 days for the said proclamation, it will be cancelled.

It is stated in the gazette that this proclamation has been issued in accordance with the powers vested in the President in terms of the Public Security Ordinance to ensure public security and the protection of the public order and the maintenance supplies and services essential to the life of community.