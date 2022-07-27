Rolling power cut schedule for July 28
July 27, 2022 07:13 pm
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of 03 hours for the 28th of July (Thursday).
The power interruptions will be imposed as follows:
Groups M,N,O,X,Y,Z:
Three hours between 5.30 a.m. and 8.50 a.m.
Group CC:
Two hours and 30 minutes between 6.00 a.m. and 8.50 a.m.
Groups A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,W:
One hour and 40 minutes between 1.00 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.
One hour and 20 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.