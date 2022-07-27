Rolling power cut schedule for July 28

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of 03 hours for the 28th of July (Thursday).

The power interruptions will be imposed as follows:

Groups M,N,O,X,Y,Z:

Three hours between 5.30 a.m. and 8.50 a.m.

Group CC:

Two hours and 30 minutes between 6.00 a.m. and 8.50 a.m.

Groups A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,W:

One hour and 40 minutes between 1.00 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

One hour and 20 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.